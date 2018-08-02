Dollar strengthens

SYDNEY: The U.S. dollar edged up against the yuan and growth-leveraged currencies on Wednesday after a source familiar with the Trump administration´s plans said the White House was about to propose higher tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports.

The news came as a survey showed China´s factory sector grew at the slowest pace in eight months in July as export orders declined yet again.

The dollar added 0.4 percent to 6.8306 yuan after reports circulated President Donald Trump would propose tariffs of 25 percent, instead of 10 percent, in an announcement that could come as early as Wednesday.

The yuan has now fallen for four months in a row and China´s central bank on Wednesday set the currency at its weakest since May last year.

The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy for China plays, dipped 0.2 percent to $0.7412. Against a basket of currencies the dollar added 0.15 percent to 94.631, while the euro was sidelined at $1.1681."The jury is out on whether this is yet another ´clever´ negotiating tactic by the U.S., but the market has reacted as expected and risk appetite looks set once again to pull back over the next couple of trading sessions," said Nick Twidale, COO at Rakuten Securities.