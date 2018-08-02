Rupee extends gains

The rupee extended gains against the dollar on Wednesday, owing to positive political sentiments and lower demand for import payments.

The rupee gained 27 paisas to end at Rs123.92 against the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs124.19 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The local unit kept its gaining streak continued since July 23. Dealers said the import restrictions and conditions of forex movement imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) helped availability of the dollars in the market.

The rupee sharply devalued to Rs128.27 to the dollar from Rs121.55 value of July 13 in the interbank forex market. Currency experts said the gain in the local unit was temporary and the greenback would rebound on the back of fiscal challenges. In the open market, the buying and selling of the dollars were recorded at Rs123 and Rs124, respectively.