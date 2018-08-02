Stocks end flat as caution confines investors to select sectors

Stocks finished flat on Wednesday as persistent foreign selling, below-market-expectation financial results, and macroeconomic concerns confined investors to only select sectors, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks somewhat recovered led by oil and cement sector on strong valuations.

“Concerns over US opposition in IMF (International Monetary Fund) bailout for Pakistan invited mid-session pressure, while strong earnings announcements in cement sector, higher global crude, and an improvement in rupee stability against dollar catalysed a positive close,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 0.23 percent or 97.61 points to close at 42,810.04 points. KSE-30 shares index gained 0.08 percent or 17.93 points to end at 21,233.76 points.

Of 381 active scrips, 229 advanced, 136 declined, and 16 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 278.401 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 274.543 billion shares in the previous session.

An analyst from a leading brokerage house said investors held on to caution as they were waiting for the inflation numbers. The inflation numbers, released after the closure of the market, were higher compared with June 2018 and July 2017, hinting that State Bank of Pakistan might again review the interest rate regime. July inflation reached 5.83 percent, up from June’s 5.21 percent and July 2017’s 2.91 percent. Oil shares recorded small movement as the caretaker government kept the petroleum products’ prices unchanged for August, leaving the decision to the new government.

An analyst from Arif Habib said the market opened on a positive note and jumped sharply. “However selling pressure mounted around the mid-session and pushed the index down by 185 points contributed by cement, fertiliser and banking sector,” the analyst said. Early on, the news of increase in cement price / bag in South region failed to get traction, but in the last half-hour bulls led the DG Khan Cement, Fauji Cement, and Maple Leaf Cement to close at their upper circuit.

Topline Securities in its market review said other contributors added to the index gains were tobacco, fertiliser, and oil & gas exploration, while commercial banks and automobile assemblers pushed the index down.

Companies reflecting highest gains included Phillip Morris Pakistan, up Rs145.00 to close at Rs3045.00/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs77.65 to close at Rs2327.99/share.

The major losers were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs199.00 to end at Rs10500.00/share, and Siemens Pakistan, down Rs50.90 to close at Rs967.25/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Engro Polymer with a turnover of 12.902 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.92 to close at Rs35.19/share. It was followed by Fauji Foods Limited with a turnover of 12.863 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.64 to close at Rs37.76/share.

Pakistan Refinery witnessed the lowest volumes with a turnover of 9.074 million shares. Its scrip lost Rs0.35 to close at Rs43.83/share.