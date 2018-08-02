Government to raise Rs5.7trln via T-bills auction

KARACHI: The government will raise Rs5.7 trillion through sale of treasury papers during the three months, the central bank said on Wednesday.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in its auction targets for next three months (August – October 2018), said the government will auction market treasury bills (MTBs) worth Rs5.550 trillion and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) worth Rs150 billion.

Most of the funds to be raised through the auction would be used for repayment of matured bills.

The SBP data showed that the matured amount of previous MTBs exceeded to Rs5.59 trillion and the amount is Rs40.76 billion higher than the targeted amount of Rs5.55 trillion.

Maturity of PIBs reached to Rs103.41 billion as against the auction target amount of Rs150 billion.