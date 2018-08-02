CPI hits 4-year high of 5.8 percent in July as rupee devaluation weighs

KARACHI: Annual consumer price inflation reached almost four-year high of 5.8 percent for the first month of the current fiscal year of 2018/19, official data showed on Wednesday, as rupee devaluation pushed prices up in the market reliant on oil and food imports.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that the country recorded consumer price inflation of 5.8 percent in October 2014.

Analysts said inflationary pressure would sustain in the next two to three months due to rupee devaluation.

Rupee has lost around 20 percent against the US dollar since December last year. It, however, started to show a little recovery following two billion dollars in loan commitment from China.

Analysts said it will be impossible for the new government to meet the CPI target set for the current fiscal year.

“Going forward inflation is likely to breach government six percent target for FY19,” Adnan Sheikh, assistant vice president of Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company said.

In June, consumer price index inflation rose 5.2 percent year-on-year and 2.9 percent in July last year.

In July, core inflation increased 7.6 percent with major contributions from transport services, which rose 13.6 percent while house rent increased 7.6 percent and education cost surged 13 percent.

Analysts said increase in diesel prices led to escalation in transportation cost.

Zeeshan Afzal, executive director research at Insight Securities termed the inflation as domestic-led.

“That shows inflationary pressure is deep-rooted… genuine,” Afzal said.

The central bank that shed reliance on soft monetary policy is likely to focus on further tightening to stem demand.

The State Bank of Pakistan cumulatively raised interest rate by 175 basis points since January to ease pressure on current account deficit that widened to $18 billion in the last fiscal year of 2017/18.

The SBP is “most likely” to push interest rate further up, Afzal said.

He said rise in core inflation was somehow contained by relatively low food inflation.

Food inflation that accounts for 35 percent weight in the basket increased 3.85 percent in July.

Analysts argued that inflationary trend doesn’t depict economic growth, but price hikes.

“Consumer demand is shoring up (whereas) there are supply-side constraints,” Afzal said.

On month-on-month basis, CPI increased 0.9 percent in July as compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in the previous month and decrease of 0.3 percent in July 2017, PBS data showed.

Month-on-month increase in July inflation was due to rise in fuel prices.

Core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy CPI, increased 7.1 percent in the previous month and 5.6 percent in July 2017.

On month-on-month basis, it increased 1.2 percent in July as compared to increase of 0.3 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.7 percent in corresponding month of last year.

PBS data showed that wholesale price index (WPI) inflation on year-on-year basis increased by 10.5 percent in July as compared to an increase of 7.6 percent a month earlier and an increase of 0.7 percent in July 2017.

WPI inflation, on month-on-month basis, increased by 2.4 percent in July as compared to an increase of 1.5 percent a month earlier and a decrease of 0.2 percent in the corresponding month of last year.