Dams surcharges likely to be slapped on electricity bills

Islamabad : After refusal of all major multilateral lenders including the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the dams committee is all set to recommend for relying on commercial foreign loans, launching of bonds and slapping dams surcharges on consumers through electricity bills for generating funds for construction cost of Diamer-Basha dam.

The cost of Diamer Basha dam has already escalated to Rs1594 billion. “We are considering out of box solutions as such mammoth dams cannot be constructed only relying on our traditional financing,” said one top official and added that there was need to slash down the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) from hundreds of projects to only 50 to 100 projects.

The duration for construction of Diamer-Basha has been estimated in timeframe of ten years. However, the multilateral lending agencies might be willing to finance Mohmand Dam as its total estimated cost stood at Rs305 billion.

“The multilateral lenders including the WB and ADB are not willing to finance Diamer Basha dam because of opposition of India in their respective boards of directors. The government tried to bring AIIB for financing of Diamer Basha dam but so far it’s also unwilling to contribute for this dam,” top official sources confirmed to The News here on Monday.

The total estimated cost for Diamer Basha dam stood at $12.4 billion, equivalent to Rs1594 billion, and the high-powered committee constituted on the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is suggesting to unbundle its construction including construction of water reservoir and installation of power turbines into different parts and then arrange financing. The Implementation Committee for Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dam (ICDBMD) is now all set to submit its recommendations before the apex court on August 6, 2018. On the directives of SC, four different committees including financing, security, land and dispute settlement etc. are working to make construction of two dams viable. The ICDBMD, the official said, is also considering to recommend the SC for deduction of one day salaries from both the public and private sectors every month till completion construction of Basha dam.

Although, many are criticising that it is not domain of judiciary to generate resources for dams but insiders say that this move can give ‘big push’ to construction of such big dams and no one can deny importance of such initiatives.

The high-powered committee having full backing of the apex court has so far evolved consensus after holding deliberations that these dams could not be constructed through traditional resources and the only viable option would be exploring innovative ways and means to finance these multibillion dollar projects. In this regard, the committee is of the view that the bonds and Sukuks could be launched to generate the resources. The committee also recommended that the allocated resources should be diverted into dedicated account for construction of these dams so such projects should not depend on releases from Ministry of Finance. The ICDBMD is also considering to slap additional tax on fluent and rich segment of the society. One idea was floated for imposing Rs1000 along with token fee on vehicles of over 1000cc.