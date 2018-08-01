Wed August 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB summons Aleem, Chaudhrys

LAHORE: The NAB Lahore Tuesday again summoned PTI’s leader Aleem Khan for August 8 in a case related to assets beyond known source of income.

It is pertinent to mention that Aleem Khan is a potential candidate for the slot of Punjab chief minister.

The Bureau has directed Aleem Khan to appear before the investigation team for August 8 at 11 am. The Bureau is investigating properties of Aleem Khan in the US and the UK. Aleem had appeared before the Bureau twice but was unable to satisfy the investigation team.

According to nomination papers of Aleem Khan submitted for general elections, he owns assets worth over Rs900 million. Meanwhile, the Bureau has also summoned Pervaiz Elahi and Ch Shujaat Hussain for August 16 in a similar case related to assets beyond known source of income. The Bureau has asked Chaudhry brothers to appear in person before the investigation officer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar