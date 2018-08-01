No legislators-elect file poll expenses with ECP so far

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday asked all the legislators-elect to submit details of their election expenses, as not a single one had so far met this legal requirement.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the lawmakers-elect in the July 25 elections were directed to file the details of their poll expenses to the concerned returning officers by August 04. Otherwise, the related notification pertaining to their poll win would not be issued.

Similarly, the ECP also directed the women and non-Muslims, whose names were in the final list of reserved seats i.e. Form 33 to submit the expense details to the returning officers by August 07.