Wed August 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No legislators-elect file poll expenses with ECP so far

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday asked all the legislators-elect to submit details of their election expenses, as not a single one had so far met this legal requirement.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the lawmakers-elect in the July 25 elections were directed to file the details of their poll expenses to the concerned returning officers by August 04. Otherwise, the related notification pertaining to their poll win would not be issued.

Similarly, the ECP also directed the women and non-Muslims, whose names were in the final list of reserved seats i.e. Form 33 to submit the expense details to the returning officers by August 07.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar