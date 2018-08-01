King Salman arrives in NEOM for holiday

ISLAMABAD: The custodian of Two Holy Mosques Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul Aziz arrived for a holiday in NEOM, the $500 billion flagship business zone that Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and heir apparent has pledged to build from scratch in a remote corner of the kingdom, state media has reported.

The royal family has traditionally spent much of the summer outside the country in places such as the French Riviera, Marbella in southern Spain and Tangier, Morocco. Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman announced plans for the 26,500 square km futuristic high-tech hub last year as part of reforms aimed at creating jobs, encouraging foreign investment and permitting new freedoms for Saudis steeped in religious Puritanism and state dependency.

The authorities have announced few details since then and while some companies, including Japan's Softbank, have said they are prepared to invest in NEOM, major, concrete business ventures have not yet been announced. A statement carried by the state news agency said the King would "spend some time in rest and recreation" in NEOM but gave no details. It did not specify where the 82-year-old monarch would stay.

However, in February, sources said that the government had asked local construction companies to build five palaces for the king, crown prince and other senior royals on the Red Sea coast about 150km west of the city of Tabuk. These would be among the first contracts awarded for NEOM.

A design document shows opulent buildings with modern and traditional Moroccan-style architecture featuring Islamic designs and colourful ceramic tiles. The complex of palaces is set to include helipads, a marina and a golf course.