No one should be scandalised without reason: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday clarified that Chaudhry Munir, a close relative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has not constructed new Islamabad Airport

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing a suo moto case pertaining to accumulation of rainwater at the New Islamabad International Airport observed that it is said repeatedly that Chaudhry Munir constructed the new airport, adding that he was only behind the construction of the runway and nobody complained about its quality.

The Chief Justice said that no one should be scandalised without reason. Munir is the father-in-law of convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter.

During the hearing additional attorney general (AAG) informed the bench that the rainwater had accumulated in the parking area and not the boarding counter.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the parking area is also part of the airport. He observed further that the court has to look at the construction of the airport not its design.

During the proceedings, the video clip of the water accumulation was again played in court.

To a court query regarding the cost of the new airport, project director informed the court that the initial cost was Rs37 billion however, the project completed at Rs106 billion.

Chief Justice Nisar then observed that no one will take responsibility for the rise in the project’s cost.