Residents seek removal of barricades

MANSEHRA: The people have asked the district police officer to remove barricades from entry and exit points leading to Noguzi and its suburbs.

The law-enforcement agencies had erected barricades and deployed a heavy contingent of police after law and order situation in the city and its suburbs as a result of the post-election trouble.

The police are still vigilant as recounting of NA-13 with returning officer is in progress.

The independent candidate is Salah Mohammad Khan and Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf is from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The Noguzi, a density populated locality in city which is located alongside Katchehry area is also blocked.

The police are allowing local residents to go ahead with vehicles. However, the checking has irked them and one could witness exchange of harsh wards between police and local residents.