PPP candidate says people’s mandate stolen

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for provincial assembly constituency PK-85 Muhammad Zaman Khattak on Tuesday alleged that people’s mandate was stolen during the July 25 general election.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, he alleged that various candidates were found purchasing votes on the polling day in the constituency. He said the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was blatantly violated during the election. He alleged that his rival candidates purchased votes.

Muhammad Zaman came hard on the polling staff and officials of state institutions and alleged manipulation of electoral process in favour of favourite candidates.

He said that the interference of personnel of law-enforcers in the electoral process damaged the reputation of security agencies.

Muhammad Zaman said that he had submitted an application about electoral manipulation and other mismanagement to the ECP. He asked the ECP to improve the electoral process to prevent rigging in future.