Woman electrocuted to death

PESHAWAR: A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her spouse in the limits of the Badaber Police Station, a source said.
The source said police arrested one Waqas after he allegedly tortured to death his wife in the Mushtarzai village in Badaber. The woman was said to be electrocuted.The couple had got married eight months back. Police lodged a case and started investigation.
