Women’s Trade Fair from August 7

PESHAWAR: The 5th Women Entrepreneurs Trade Fair will be held here at the Palm Marquee, University Road, from August 7.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry are jointly organizing the two-day event. It will be open to women and families only from 11 am to 11 pm.

The event is aimed at holding activities for business and skilled women to encourage them to market their products.

The organizers have established various stalls to showcase cultural and traditional dresses, local and traditional foods, music and fashion shows and kid zones.

The stalls would display handicraft, clothing, gemstones, handmade jewellery, stone jewellery, leather products, mosaic work, jute work, purses & clutches, beauty products, Swat shawls, bed sheets, baby clothing, toys, kitchen utensils, food items and a lot more.

Famous folk singers and artistes would also participate to entertain the visitors.

The women entrepreneurs from all cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Swat, Hazara, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Mardan, Bannu, Dera

Ismail Khan, Chitral and Gilgit would participate in the fair.

Businesswomen from other major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Karachi &

Islamabad would put own products on display at the trade fair.