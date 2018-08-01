Durrani retains PA seat win after vote recount

BANNU: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate for PK-90 Akram Khan Durrani was declared winner on Tuesday after even vote recount on the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Malik Adnan Khan.

Akram Khan Durrani had been declared a winner in the July 25 general election. He had secured 32,795 votes. His victory was challenged by his rival Malik Adnan Khan of the PTI, who had bagged 32,767 votes.

A total of 16,7358 voters were registered in PK-90 of whom 69,876 cast their vote.

Initially Akram Durrani was 173 votes ahead of Malik Adnan but after recounting the margin reduced to just 28 votes. Returning Officer (RO) Mubarak Ali notified the victory of Akram Durrani.