Naran festival to begin on Aug 3

MANSEHRA: The district administration is holding a three-day grand festival in Naran to promote tourism in the scenic Kaghan valley.
“This is a unique opportunity for tourists to come and enjoy folk and traditional dances in a pleasant and serene environment,” Fazlur Rehman, the assistant commissioner told reporters on Tuesday.
He said that the three-day festival was a national event, which would kick off on August 3.
The official said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan would also be invited to the event.
“We would not only attract tourists to this scenic valley through this mega festival, but also start a tree plantation drive,” the official said.
He said that only those would be allowed to the venue for folk dances and other attractions who first plant a sapling in the valley.
“We have completed all arrangements for event which is expected to attract a record number of tourists in the valley,” he added.
The assistant commission said that the Kaghan valley was no doubt a paradise on the Earth which had mountains, mega glaciers and serene lakes.
