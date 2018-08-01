Railways launches tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Division of Pakistan Railways on Tuesday launched a tree plantation campaign.

Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Anwar Sadaat Marwat formally launched the drive by planting a

sapling at the Peshawar Railways Rest House here. Other railways officials were present.

The campaign is being carried out on the directives of the Chairman, Railways Muhammad Khalid Javed and Divisional Superintendent Peshawar Waqar Ahmad.

The DCO said planting trees was sadqa-e-Jaria (continuing charity) and everyone should plant trees to make the country clean and green.

He directed the subordinate staff to ensure maximum tree plantation to make the drive a success.

The official said he would visit all the railways stations and offices to inspect the drive. He promised to award the employees for the best performance during the drive.