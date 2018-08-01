QWP candidates say electoral process manipulated

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP)’s national and provincial assembly candidates for elections 2018 have expressed serious concern over the alleged manipulation of the electoral process.

The candidates of the party in a meeting held here said that the Election Commission of Pakistan and caretaker governments failed to conduct free and fair elections.

The party’s Chairman Aftab Sherpao chaired the meeting.

The candidates expressed serious concern over the results of elections 2018.

The party leadership said the reservations over the electoral process from all mainstream political parties caused uncertainty among the masses.

Addressing the meeting, Aftab Sherpao said that from the day one the caretaker governments were not paying any attention to its prime responsibility of holding free and fair elections and ensuring the law and order situation.

He said resultantly all the political parties lost trust in the electoral process which, he said, would be harmful to democracy.

The QWP chief termed the election process a bad omen for the country and democracy. He said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the government had again been given to incompetent people.

Aftab Sherpao deplored that the PTI leadership lacked vision and political acumen to take legislative and administrative measures in the light of the masses welfare.

He believed the PTI previous government had left negative effects on the people who were failed to provide relief to them.

The QWP chief said the issues of the Pakhtuns had not been addressed in the Parliament thoroughly and measures were also not suggested to safeguard their rights.

He said installing a government through a “fake mandate” was not in the interest of the people.

Aftab Sherpao said now the country was passing through a critical juncture, therefore, there was a need for all political parties to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to steer the Pakhtuns out of the turmoil.

The QWP chief said the electoral process had been manipulated and certain political parties were favoured and the entire process of pre-election and post-election proved that.

The participants of the meeting believed that the Afghan issue and the Pakhtuns would be badly hit as there were apprehensions that the inexperienced people would be unable to tackle the situation.

They deplored that the Pakhtun leadership had been sidelined and unfortunately they would have no representation in the Parliament and would not play own vital role for their rights.

QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Sherpao spoke on this occasion.