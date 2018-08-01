23 killed, 70 hurt in fresh Afghan attacks

JALALABAD/HERAT: At least 23 people were killed and over 70 injured in fresh wave of Afghan attacks in Jalalabad and Herat on Tuesday.

At least 15 people were killed in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad when gunmen stormed a government building, trapping dozens inside after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance gate, officials and witnesses said.

The attack underlines the country’s dire security situation after 17 years of war, with Islamic State increasingly claiming attacks on civilian targets even as pressure builds for peace talks between the Western-backed government and the Taliban.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though the Taliban issued a statement denying involvement.

After several hours during which intermittent gunfire and explosions could be heard, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said the incident appeared to be over with two gunmen killed and much of the building destroyed.

Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the local provincial council, said eight had been killed and as many as 30 wounded.

One witness, a passerby named Obaidullah, said the attack began when a black car with three occupants pulled up at the entrance to a building used by the department of refugee affairs and a gunman emerged, firing around him. One attacker blew himself up at the gate and two gunmen entered the building, in an area close to shops and government offices, he added. Minutes later, the car blew up, wounding people in the street, Obaidullah said. “We saw several people wounded and helped to carry them away,” he added.

As security forces cordoned off the area, gunshots and what appeared to be hand grenade explosions could be heard as a cloud of black smoke drifted into the sky.

Sohrab Qaderi said about 40 people appeared to have been caught inside the building, which caught fire early in the attack. As the attack concluded, it was not immediately clear what had happened to them.

Khogyani said the attack happened during a meeting with NGOs working on refugee-related issues. The head of the department and several other people were taken to safety, he said.

A roadside bomb which hit a bus in restive western Afghanistan on Tuesday killed at least eight people and wounded around 40, mostly women and children, officials said.

“It was a bomb planted by the Taliban to hit security forces but... it got a passenger bus,” Farah provincial police spokesman Muhibullah Muhib said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Taliban that they were responsible.

The bus began its journey in the western city of Herat and was headed for the Afghan capital. The explosion happened as it travelled through Farah’s Bala Baluk district at 4:30 am, provincial governor´s spokesman Naser Mehri said. Around a dozen of the wounded — mostly members of the Hazara ethnic group were taken to hospital in Herat.

Among them was Mohammad Zahir, 40, who had been travelling with his newly married daughter to visit relatives in Kabul. “The bus was driving on the main road when I heard a big bang,” Zahir said. “When I woke up I found myself in the hospital. I still don´t know what´s happened to my daughter.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack. “Harming civilians, especially scholars, children and women, is against the Ulema Council´s (Afghanistan´s top religious leaders) fatwa,” Ghani said in a statement, referring to the group´s proclamation in June that suicide attacks and explosions were “haram” or prohibited in Islam.