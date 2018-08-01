Nawaz Sharif shifted back to Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted back from cardiac ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to Adiala Jail on Tuesday evening.

The decision of shifting Nawaz Sharif back to Adiala Jail was taken after viewing the reports of doctors who declared that his health was improving continuously. Nawaz Sharif was also insisting to shift him to Adiala Jail.

Tight security arrangements were made in and around Adiala Jail during shifting of Nawaz Sharif. The security officials were present on both sides of Adiala Road to avoid any untoward incident.

The former premier is currently serving his prison sentence after being convicted in a corruption case by the accountability court.

Earlier in the day, the doctors at PIMS had said that Nawaz Sharif’s health is improving. On Monday night, Nawaz’ sugar, blood pressure and ECG (electrocardiogram) were not normal after which all the tests were conducted again on Tuesday.

PIMS Head of Cardiology Dr Naeem Malik along with his three-member team had conducted Nawaz’ check-up. The former premier was admitted to PIMS’ coronary care unit on doctors’ advice, who examined him after he complained of chest pain. A notification issued later declared the medical facility’s cardiac ward as a ‘sub-jail’.

According to Adiala Jail officials, Maryam Nawaz was happy to see her father. They talked together and took tea.

Earlier, a source in the hospital said there was no need to send Nawaz Sharif abroad for treatment as first he’s fine and second even if his condition was bad, PIMS had all required facilities and staff to handle it well. The source said the former premier couldn’t leave the country until the court suspended his sentence and allow him to go abroad.