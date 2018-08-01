NAB should catch big fish: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Tuesday directed his force to give priority to probe in mega corruption scandal.

“The NAB prefers investigating mega scandals instead of concentrating on minor cases of corruption so that big fish could be nabbed as per law of the land,” he said chairing a high-level meeting here at NAB Headquarters, held to review the policy of arresting the culprits allegedly involved in corruption.

He said the NAB does not have any pick and choose policy in apprehending the corruption accused. He warned of strict action against NAB officers on showing any negligence in this regard.

He said the NAB has the policy of arresting the culprits allegedly involved in corruption without any discrimination. He said NAB apprehends a corruption accused after scrutinising his role in corruption, nature of allegations and evaluating chances of his fleeing from the country.

He said after the arrest, NAB presents the accused in the relevant accountability court along with details of allegations levelled against the accursed. He said the accused is given enough time to prove his innocence before and after his arrest.