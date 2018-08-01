Good governance to be hallmark of new PPP govt, says Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party is confident of forming the next government in Sindh and its primary focus would be good governance and better performance.

He said, “We cannot let down the people who sent us to Parliament, as we are facing great challenges on the international and economic fronts while other political parties are taking extreme positions on the key issues.” He was addressing a luncheon meeting with the newly-elected Parliamentarians from across the country at Bilawal House on Tuesday.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP Women President Faryal Talpur, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senator Raza Rabbani and Murad Ali Shah were among those present.

Bilawal said the PPP has always struggled for strengthening democracy and the Parliament and pledged that the PPP would use the parliamentary forum to advance its ideology and ideals. He said despite difficulties and pre-poll pressures on the candidates and workers, the PPP fared much better in 2018 general elections than 2013. He said some opposition parties were considering to boycott the new parliament but the PPP convinced them to join the Parliament and fight for democracy, though we also have reservations over the election process.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended greetings to the entire nation on the 125th birth anniversary of M der-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah. In his message, the PPP Chairman said the sister of Quaid-e-Azam challenged the dictatorship and fought valiantly against it leading the nation’s struggle for democracy. He said Mohatarma Fatima Jinnah also struggled shoulder to shoulder with her brother during the freedom movement for an independent Pakistan. He said the nation is indebted to Mader-e-Millat for her struggle to uphold the democratic ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.