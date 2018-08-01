US diktat to IMF on Pak bailout angers China

WASHINGTON: The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Monday that any potential International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout for Pakistan´s new government should not provide funds to pay off Chinese lenders.

In a TV interview, Pompeo said the United States looked forward to engagement with the government of Pakistan´s expected new prime minister Imran Khan but there was "no rationale" for a bailout that pays off Chinese loans to Pakistan.

"Make no mistake. We will be watching what the IMF does," Pompeo said. "There´s no rationale for IMF tax dollars, and associated with that American dollars that are part of the IMF funding, for those to go to bail out Chinese bondholders or China itself," Pompeo said.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that senior Pakistani finance officials were drawing up options for Imran Khan to seek an IMF bailout of up to $12 billion.

An IMF spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that we have so far not received a request for a Fund arrangement from Pakistan and that we have not had discussions with the authorities about any possible intentions.”

"Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the IMF has its own standards and operating rules when cooperating with relevant countries. “I believe they will handle it appropriately,” he told reporters, without elaborating.

Pakistan has had 14 IMF financing programmes since 1980, according to fund data, including a $6.7 billion three-year loan programme in 2013.

The US possessed 17 percent weightage in Fund’s Executive Board and then European Union (EU) also followed US line of action.

It clearly demonstrates that Washington is highly uncomfortable with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) being flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by Chinese President Xi Xinping for connecting Asia, Central Asia, Europe and Russia as it will increase influence of Beijing in this part of the world.

It is beyond any doubt that Pakistan’s economic vulnerabilities were increasing and exchange rate showed some stability after commitment of China for providing $2 billion as breathing space and stopgap arrangement in order to ensure smooth political transition in Pakistan.

Pakistan is in dire need of dollar inflows to bridge its external financing gap as Dr Hafiz Pasha, former finance minister, has projected that Pakistan’s total requirement is $28 billion for the current fiscal year. Pakistan can float an idea to convince Chinese leadership for creation of Asian Monetary Fund (AMF) or creation of special window for providing balance of payment (BoP) support to those countries that are part of BRI programme and facing any crisis on external front of the economy.

The experience of Sri Lanka and some African countries can be cited as argument for making BRI successful. The Chinese leadership can also be convinced due to this latest statement issued by US Secretary of State.

Pakistan’s Finance Ministry intends to prepare detailed strategy for giving extensive briefing to incoming PTI-led government on the IMF loans.

China has provided over $6.5 billion on different accounts to Pakistan in last fiscal year and has agreed to provide $2 billion more but it could be only breathing space for the country.

Pakistan could meet around 40 percent financing requirement with help of China but it will have to manage remaining 60 percent from other avenues.

If the foreign currency reserves continue to fall and remain two months below import bill then the multilateral creditors such as the World Bank, ADB and others would not provide assistance for budgetary support making IMF support necessary in such a situation.