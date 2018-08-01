Wed August 01, 2018
Sports

August 1, 2018

Irfan to play for Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has been called up by the Barbados Tridents for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which runs from August 8 to September 16, says a press release.

The 36-year-old will replace fellow left-armer Junaid Khan, who has become unavailable.

Irfan has taken 83 wickets in 60 ODIs and 15 wickets in 20 T20 Internationals. Overall in T20s Irfan has claimed 94 wickets in 82 appearances.

