China welcomes increased US investment in Asia

BEIJING: A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang at a regular news briefing here on Tuesday commenting on US’ increased investment in the Asian region in response to China's “One Belt, One Road” initiative, said if the US and other countries are willing to increase their investment in regional infrastructure and connectivity, we welcome and remain open and inclusive.

Geng Shuang hoped that they could come up with real money and silver and they could have some real measures to truly contribute to the well-being of the people in the region. China is willing to work hard and contribute to promoting regional peace, stability, development and prosperity together with relevant countries, including the US, he added.

About the state Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Malaysia, the spokesman said, Wang Yi visited Malaysia and went to Singapore to attend the East Asian Cooperation Series Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Malaysia, he said is China's friendly neighbor and important partner in the region. China-Malaysia relations have been developing very well in recent years. The willingness to cooperate is strong and bilateral cooperation is increasingly deepening. We are willing to further expand and deepen cooperation in various fields with the Maldives.

He said Wang Yi to attend the East Asian Cooperation Series Foreign Ministers' Meeting. During the meeting, State Councilor will explain China's proposition of promoting East Asian cooperation and demonstrate the positive will of China and regional countries to maintain regional peace and stability and promote economic development. During the meeting, State Councilor Wang Yi will also hold bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of the countries concerned, he added.