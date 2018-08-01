Defeated candidates move court for vote recount

LAHORE: Defeated candidates from NA-140 (Pattoki), NA-117 (Nankana Sahib), NA-91 (Sargodha) and NA-71 (Gujrat) have filed petitions before the Lahore High Court for recounting of votes polled in their constituencies on the July 25 general election.

Rana Hayat of the PML-N pleaded that he bagged 124,385 votes while Talib Nikai of the PTI was declared returned candidate from NA-140 after getting 124,685 votes. He said 7,453 votes had been rejected in the counting while his polling agents were not provided with Form-45 by the presiding officers. He said the returning officer dismissed his application for recounting of votes. Hayat asked the court to order the RO to hold recounting of the ballot papers as he lost his election with a thin margin of 236 votes.

Independent candidate Tariq Mahmood Bajwa said he obtained 68,000 votes from NA-117 while returned candidate of the PML-N secured 71,891 votes. He said 6,456 votes stood rejected in the constituency. He alleged that his polling agents were not given Form-45 by the polling staff.

Amir Sultan Cheema and Ilyas Chaudhry of the PTI sought recounting of votes in NA-91 and NA-71 respectively pleading that the returning officers dismissed their applications without disclosing any valid reason. They sought direction for the ROs to hold recounting of votes in their respective constituencies.