Askari lauds Army, Rangers, police for peaceful polls

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari on Tuesday appreciated the performance of police and other law enforcement agencies for making foolproof security arrangements to provide peaceful atmosphere to the voters.

He commended the performance of police and field administration and lauded the role played by home minister and his team.

The CM expressed these views while talking to Provincial Home Minister Shaukat Javed who called on him at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Askari said that Pakistan Army and Rangers extended full cooperation to the Punjab government for making effective security arrangements.

It is worthwhile that no untoward incident occurred on the polling day due to effective arrangements made by the Punjab government and the law and order remained under control during the election process throughout the province. The effective monitoring of the elections helped to maintain law and order and lakhs of police officials performed their duties despite harsh weather. He said that cooperation of Pakistan Army, Rangers and other agencies was worthwhile for peaceful completion of the electoral process.