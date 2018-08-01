NAB summons Aleem, Chaudhrys

LAHORE: The NAB Lahore Tuesday again summoned PTI’s leader Aleem Khan for August 8 in a case related to assets beyond known source of income.

It is pertinent to mention that Aleem Khan is a potential candidate for the slot of Punjab chief minister. The Bureau has directed Aleem Khan to appear before the investigation team for August 8 at 11 am. The Bureau is investigating properties of Aleem Khan in the US and the UK. Aleem had appeared before the Bureau twice but was unable to satisfy the investigation team.

According to nomination papers of Aleem Khan submitted for general elections, he owns assets worth over Rs900 million. Meanwhile, the Bureau has also summoned Pervaiz Elahi and Ch Shujaat Hussain for August 16 in a similar case related to assets beyond known source of income. The Bureau has asked Chaudhry brothers to appear in person before the investigation officer.