Wed August 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman tortured to death

OKARA: A woman was tortured to death by her rival in village 29/2RA on Tuesday. Shamim Akhtar was sleeping at home when Allah Ditta jumped into the house with a baton and started beating her. She received serious injuries while the assailant escaped from the scene. Shamim Akhtar died on the way to hospital. Police have registered a case.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar