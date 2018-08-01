Woman tortured to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A woman was tortured to death by her rival in village 29/2RA on Tuesday. Shamim Akhtar was sleeping at home when Allah Ditta jumped into the house with a baton and started beating her. She received serious injuries while the assailant escaped from the scene. Shamim Akhtar died on the way to hospital. Police have registered a case.
