Demo against police failure to recover abductee

JARANWALA: People on Tuesday staged a demonstration against Lundianwala police for their alleged failure to recover a class 8 student, who was abducted on July 9.

The protesters blocked Kutchery Chowk and chanted slogans against the police. They were also carrying placards and banners. The protesters said that Muhammad Babar Hayat, a class 8 student, of Chak 146/GB had gone to a tuition centre, but did not return his house on July 9. They said that the police registered an abduction case against unidentified people, but it had so far failed to recover the abductee.

In the meantime, the Jaranwala DSP reached the spot and held talks with the protesters. He assured the protesters of soon recovering the abducted student. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.