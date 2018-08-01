‘PML-N, PPP, MMA urged to accept PTI’s mandate’

FAISALABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council and defeated candidate from NA-110 Sahibzada Hamid Raza has congratulated PTI chairman Imran Khan on the success of his party in the general elections.

Talking to newsmen here on Tuesday, he also felicitated PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for securing majority seats in Sindh Assembly. He urged the PML-N, PPP and MMA leadership to accept Imran’s mandate and revise their decision of launching a countrywide movement against the winning party in the best interest of the country. He alleged that no doubt that systematic rigging was done at various polling stations, but under the present international and national scenario, we should hesitate to launch any movement as it would result in weakening the country.

233 POS HELD: Police have so far arrested 233 proclaimed offenders during a drive against the anti-social elements in the district, said CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan. Talking to The News here on Tuesday, he said that the police also arrested 297 people on the charges of possessing illicit arms and ammunition and recovered a large quantity of illicit and unlicensed arms from their possession. Moreover, the police also arrested 76 gamblers in the district.

FIVE KILLED ON ROAD: Five people, including three women, were killed in different road accidents here on Tuesday. Two motorcycles collided with each other near Nishatabad, causing spontaneous death of motorcyclist Iftikhar Ahmad. Meanwhile, Razia Bano of Chak 279.RB, Shazia Bibi of Chak 253/RB, Mussarat Bibi of Chak 91/JB and Farhan Ahmad were killed in different road accidents.

TWO COMMIT SUICIDE: Two girls committed suicide in separate incidents here. In the first incident, Bashiran Bibi, a resident of Chak 403/GB, Tandlianwala, committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. In the second incident, Kajol of Korianwala committed suicide by sprinkling petrol on her. She wanted to contract marriage with a boy of her choice, but her parents did not agree.