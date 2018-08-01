Wed August 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2018

Clerk injured by colleague

GUJRANWALA: An Education Department clerk allegedly injured his colleague at Education Complex here on Tuesday. Junior clerk Nadeem had a quarrel with head clerk Asif Khan. After exchange of harsh words, Nadeem allegedly shot at and injured Asif. The injured man was shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

