Clerk injured by colleague

GUJRANWALA: An Education Department clerk allegedly injured his colleague at Education Complex here on Tuesday. Junior clerk Nadeem had a quarrel with head clerk Asif Khan. After exchange of harsh words, Nadeem allegedly shot at and injured Asif. The injured man was shifted to the DHQ Hospital.
