Wed August 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2018

Two children drown in pond

HAFIZABAD: Two children drowned in a pond at Ghari Ghous on Tuesday. Eleven-year-old Ali Hassan and nine-year-old Bilal were taking bath in the pond when they drowned. Rescue 1122 staffers recovered their bodies. Later, people staged a demonstration and alleged that the brick kiln owners had made several illegal ponds in the area. They demanded the high-ups concerned take action against the brick kiln owners.

