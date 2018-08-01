Two brothers die as police van hits bike

GUJRANWALA: Two brothers were hit to death by a police van at Eminabad on Tuesday. A police party was returning to the police station after arresting an accused, Tariq, in a case when his brothers Imtiaz and Zulfiqar allegedly started chasing the police van. In the meantime, their motorcycle was allegedly hit by the police van. As a result, Imtiaz and Zulfiqar were killed on the spot. Meanwhile, the deceased’s heirs staged a demonstration by placing the bodies on a road. The protesters demanded the high-ups concerned take action against the police officials involved in the incident.

11 HUMAN TRAFFICKERS HELD: The FIA arrested 11 more human traffickers here on Tuesday. FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel said that the arrested accused are Tahir Iqbal, Awais, Rizwan Anjum, Rashid, Ishrat Abbas, Jamshed Iqbal, Abdul Jabbar, Khalid Mehmood, Amin and Shahid Rasool. They were involved in sending people to Europe and other countries illegally.