GCU awards PhD

LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU) has awarded a PhD degree to Syed Yasir Mahmood Gillani in the field of Economics. After completion of his thesis on “Socio-Economic Determinants of Crimes: An Empirical analysis of Prisoners in Punjab” under the supervision of Prof Dr Muhammad Wasif Siddiqi. The GCU has issued a notification after approval of thesis. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah congratulated the scholar on completion of PhD.