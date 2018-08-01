GCU awards PhD

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU) has awarded a PhD degree to Syed Yasir Mahmood Gillani in the field of Economics. After completion of his thesis on “Socio-Economic Determinants of Crimes: An Empirical analysis of Prisoners in Punjab” under the supervision of Prof Dr Muhammad Wasif Siddiqi. The GCU has issued a notification after approval of thesis. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah congratulated the scholar on completion of PhD.
