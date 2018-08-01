Biometric system to identify patients

ByOur correspondent

LAHORE: Biometric verification vans of Nadra will be used to identify unattended & unidentified patients in all the public hospitals of Punjab. According to a press release, primary healthcare department and specialised health department on Tuesday have issued notifications in this regard. In near past, Nadra mobile vans had been used for verification of two unidentified patients who had reported to Mayo Hospital. Family tree of the patients had been obtained and they were handed over to their families. Young Doctors Association Pakistan Secretary Dr Salman Kazmi has appealed to IG Punjab police to pass direction to all police stations to get benefit of the latest technology.