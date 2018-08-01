Truck hits youth to death

LAHORE: A 22-year-old youth was run over and killed by a speeding truck in the Nawab Town police area on Tuesday. The deceased, yet to be identified, was said to be a student of a local collage. A rashly driven truck hit and injured him when he was crossing a road. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Helmets distributed: The chief traffic officer launched a road safety campaign in the city on Tuesday to reduce the accidents. He distributed helmets free of cost among the bike riders at Faisal Chowk and said that no bike rider would pass through The Mall without wearing helmet from August 6, 2018.

1,849 bikes impounded: Punjab Highway Patrol held a general hold-up and impounded 1,849 bikes for not having number plates and documents. PHP teams also registered 40 cases against drug peddlers and drivers for rash driving. Similarly, PHP teams arrested two proclaimed offenders. PHP registered two cases against illegal installation of gas cylinders in the vehicles.