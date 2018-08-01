Directive to repair track before CPEC completion

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Muhammad Aftab Akbar has said railways should use all the resources to repair, maintain and reconstruct the main line before the CPEC starts. He said that temporary barricades, which have been placed on the track from Karachi to Peshawar, will be removed gradually to improve the service. He was addressing a meeting of the engineering department. He instructed the officials concerned to upgrade Lahore-Wagah track to run the Samjhota Express operation more efficiently. He also ordered all the project directors to go to the field and monitor the pace of the projects on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Additional General Manager Infrastructure Zafar-Ullah Kalor, Chief Engineering Open Line Nisar Ahmad Memon and Chief Engineer Survey & Construction Basharat Waheed said that the work on the ongoing projects is going on and temporary barricades will be removed subsequently. The chief executive said a plan should be submitted to the railways headquarters about the upgradation of branch lines with track and drain system of all the divisions. “Prepare a plan for closed sections and take all the legal actions to secure the land of railways and its assets,” he added.

Additional General Manager Mechanical Ijaz Ahmad Baroro, Additional General Manager Traffic Abdul Hameed Razi, Director Property and Land Asif Mateen Zaydi, Chief Operating Superintendent Amir Baloch and Chief Dry Port Dr Hassan Tahir Bukhari also attended the meeting.

PFA seals four food outlets: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday raided various food points across the city and closed down four food businesses for violation of the provincial food law. The raids held at various parts of the city especially in lower-class areas. PFA enforcement teams inspected the quality of food products and sanitation issues. The PFA spokesperson said the Authority had sealed Beijing Juice factory for producing juices of famous brands and using artificial colours for developing taste instead of fruit. The factory was functional in the Ravi Road area. Another factory was closed down in the Bund Road area for preparing inferior quality ice and for using rusted machinery and polluted water. He said that PFA closed a famous sweets and bakers, located at Jallo Morr, for using textile colours and other prohibited food articles in the preparation of confectioneries. Besides, a team of PFA raided Malik Gee Pan Shop in Garhi Shahu, sealed it for selling banned product of tobacco ‘gutka’, and for failing to produce medical certificates of its workers. An enforcement team seized 1,100 packets of gutka during the raid.

Dr Arshad appointed LUMS VC: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has appointed Dr Arshad Ahmad, Vice-Provost, Teaching and Learning and Professor of Finance and Business Economics at McMaster University, Canada, as the 5th Vice-Chancellor of LUMS. Dr Arshad will assume the charge at the university by the end of August, 2018. Sharing his thoughts on his role at LUMS, Dr Arshad said, “It is a great privilege to serve Pakistan’s premier institution and I am excited to work with talented colleagues and the exceptional students who I am confident will take LUMS to the next level of excellence. It is also a homecoming for me and I am grateful for the warm welcome I have already received during my visits.”