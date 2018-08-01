Retaining non-career envoys: New chief executive to decide after assuming office

ISLAMABAD: New government would take ultimate decision about retaining the no-career/contractual ambassadors/high commissioners working in 19 capitals of the world including the permanent representative (PR) of the country in the United Nations, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi. The decision will be made by the Chief Executive immediate after assuming the office.

Dr. Lodhi, who served at the UN headquarters as an astute envoy, could be retained since she was picked as a technocrat in 2014. She was given extension once in her contract keeping her services in view as she gave tough time to the adversaries of Pakistan in the World Body and highlighted Pakistan’s point of view in impressive manner.

Well placed diplomat sources told The News that Dr. Maleeha Lodhi was offered an exalted assignment in an international prestigious organisation during her stay in the UN headquarters and later the Secretary General of the United Nations (UNSG) while appreciating her working and caliber offered her to serve the world body but she declined on both the occasions for the sake of serving the country. She served the country earlier as High Commissioner in the United Kingdom and later Ambassador in Washington effectively, the sources said.

Likewise Pakistan’s Ambassador for the United States Ali Jehangir Siddiquee, who has developed an impact in the corridors of powers and especially in significant institutions of the host country in about eight weeks, could also be considered for retaining the slot. The latest is his meeting with the US Defence Secretary two days ago where he had important discussion with him. He also had meeting with US President Donald Trump soon after reaching Washington. Ali Jenhangir Siddiquee is highly qualified young businessman and he is busy for improving all round ties with the United States with special emphasis on commercial, political relations and improving the image of the country.

Yet another ambassador would be considered for retaining and it will be Pakistan’s envoy in China, Masood Khalid who reached the summit of Foreign Service and attained superannuation two years ago but Chinese leadership had acknowledged his work and dedication several times. He had been receiving laurel from his own government number of times. For the reason he was retained in Beijing and in all possibilities he would be also asked to stay on, the sources hinted.

Pakistan’s ambassador for Saudi Arabia Admiral Hashaam bin Siddique who was posted last year and had to quit Pakistan Navy prematurely for assuming the office in Riyadh, could be another envoy who will be asked to continue. The sources reminded that non-career/contractual ambassadors/high commissioners when offered the appointment, the clause of extinction of their contract with the change of the government is provided in it.

The Foreign Office will communicate a note soon after the change of the hands on the top, reminding them about the culmination of their service. The ambassadors/high commissioners who will be retained would be conveyed the desire of new government to continue till the completion of their contract period, the sources added.