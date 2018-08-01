NAB to move SC against Langu, Raisani bail

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file appeal in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the decision of Balochistan High Court for grant of bail to former Adviser on Finance to Balochistan chief minister Khalid Langu and Balochistan ex-finance secretary Mushtaq Raisani in a corruption case after receipt of original copy of the judgement of the Balochistan High Court in due course of time as per law. The BHC set bail at Rs5 million each for the two accused in the mega corruption scandal.

The decision to file the appeal was taken by NAB here on Tuesday. The legal team would soon file the appeal after receipt of original Judgement. It may be mentioned here that NAB is conducting corruption case investigations against both the accused Khalid Lango and Mushtaq Raisani.

In May 2016, the NAB raided Mushtaq Raisani’s office and formally placed him under arrest. The NAB also raided his residence and seized Rs730 million in cash and jewellery worth Rs40 million. Further investigations revealed that the finance secretary also possessed valuable illegal properties in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority. Several others, including Langove, were also arrested by NAB in what came to be known as the ‘mega corruption scandal’. The assets included foreign currencies, prize bonds, and jewellery among other things. The NAB, on July 11 recovered assets worth Rs1.3 billion from Raisani.