Nawaz didn’t want to be shifted to hospital

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif did not want to be shifted to hospital despite deteriorating health condition and at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, he was so persistent on going back to Adiala Jail that the doctors had to mention it in their medical report.

The medical board that examined Nawaz twice on July 30, 31, specifically mentioned that PML-N chief was not willing to stay at Pims and wanted to be shifted back to Adiala Jail where he has been incarcerated after Accountability Court handed down a verdict against him just three weeks before the elections.

Nawaz’ medical report says, “The patient is asking to be shifted back.” On Tuesday when the doctors again examined the PML-N chief, the medical board again mentioned, “The patient has been persistently asking to be sent back.”

As his condition was stable he was shifted back to Adiala where his daughter and son-in-law are languishing.

It is worth mentioning here that Nawaz was shifted to Pims after his heart condition was declared not sound however he refused to be shifted to PIMS but reportedly he was convinced by his daughter to have a detailed check-up at PIMS. His medical report also mentions that he has surgery scar marks on his chest.