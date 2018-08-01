Improvement needed ahead of WC: Townsend

LONDON: Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was delighted after his contract and those of his coaching staff were extended on Tuesday but admitted there is significant room for improvement ahead of next year’s World Cup in Japan.

The 45-year-old dashing former Scotland fly-half — who with assistants Matt Taylor and Mike Blair extended their contracts by another two years to 2021 — has built on the work done by his predecessor Vern Cotter, who restored some stability and improved results after a fallow period for the Scots. Townsend, who cut his teeth as a coach at Glasgow Warriors and has tried to learn new tricks from other coaches such as Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, guided them to wins both home and away over Australia and to third in last season’s Six Nations which included an impressive win over England.