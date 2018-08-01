Sri Lanka have a packed away Test schedule

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Test cricketers will be out of the country for almost three months between December and late February, with three back-to-back Test tours scheduled for the Southern Hemisphere summer.

These away tours will also come close on the heels of England’s full tour of the island in October and November, which will end on November 27, so long as the SSC Test runs its full duration. As a result, Sri Lanka will play nine Tests in the space of four months, in three different continents.

Although this is an arduous schedule, Sri Lanka are not foregoing practice matches. Those matches are not confirmed yet, but are both likely to be three-dayers, with the one in Australia set to be a pink-ball encounter, ahead of the day-night Test in Brisbane.

Sri Lanka’s busy scheduleOctober-November: England in Sri Lanka - Five ODIs, one T20I, three Tests (Galle, Pallekele, SSC)December-January: Sri Lanka in New Zealand - Three-day warm-up, two Tests (Wellington, Christchurch), three ODIs, one T20I

January-February: Sri Lanka in Australia - Three-day warm-up, two Tests (Brisbane, Canberra.) February-March: Sri Lanka in South Africa - Two Tests (Durban, Port Elizabeth), one-day warm-up match, five ODIs, three T20s.