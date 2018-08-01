Wed August 01, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 1, 2018

Slipper returns after cocaine ban

SYDNEY: Wallabies prop James Slipper will make his return from a two-month drug ban this week after being picked Tuesday in a Super Rugby selection side to play a trial game against Australia.

The front-rower, who has played 86 Tests and previously captained the Wallabies, tested positive for cocaine and was suspended in May, with the Queensland Reds skipper revealing he was being treated for depression. “James’ enthusiasm has really impressed me since we invited him to join,” said the selection team’s coach John Manenti. “He’s keen to be back out there and training hard but also really wants to get his old Wallabies teammates firing ahead of that first Bledisloe. That just shows the character of the bloke.”

