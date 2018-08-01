Farhan adds another 4 GWRs to his profile

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Guinness World Record (GWR) holding athlete Farhan Ayub added yet another four Guinness records to his profile.

He already had 5 Guinness World Records of different categories. Farhan in his new stint break Kip-Ups, Helicopter Spins, and Spoons twisted records to his credit. And with that Farhan become 9 times Guinness World Record holder.

He broke Pakistan, India, United Kingdom, United States, Japan, Italy and Germany records. Farhan now plans to add more such Guinness World Records in Pakistan’s name. Farhan said government did not support him but he will never give up and will keep breaking and creating more records for the country. “I will keep breaking Guinness World records for Pakistan because My Love is Pakistan.”