Gayle rested for BD T20s

KINGSTON: Chris Gayle has been rested while Chadwick Walton and Sheldon Cottrell have been included in the 13-member Windies squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

Both Cottrell and Walton weren’t part of the squad that played in the charity game against the ICC World XI at the Lord’s. Cottrell, though, was included in the squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh and played the final ODI in which he finished with figures of 1 for 59. Cottrell and Walton had recently played in the Global T20 Canada in which the 28-year-old pacer was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament while the 33-year-old batsman struck a couple of half-centuries.

Marlon Samuels returns to the Windies set-up, having missed the ODI series as he was recovering from a knee injury. Meanwhile, Rayad Emrit, who was part of the T20I squad for the charity match, misses out. “We have rested Chris Gayle and have added left-arm pacer, Sheldon Cottrell for variety to the bowling attack. The team reflects the last squad that performed well in the charity match in the UK,” said Courtney Browne, the chairman of selectors.