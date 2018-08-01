Fit-again Nibali set to return

PARIS: Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali, who was forced out of the Tour de France after a crash on the 12th stage to Alpe d’Huez, underwent surgery on his injured back in Milan, his Bahrain team said on Tuesday.

The 2014 Tour champion will be released from hospital on Wednesday and will be able to return to training in a few days, starting on a stationary bike before heading back out on the road. Nibali fractured a vertebra on July 19 after his bike got tangled up with a bag or camera strap, sending the cyclist crashing to ground as he rode through a plume of smoke on the crowded climb.