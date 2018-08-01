Judokas Hussain, Qaiser to represent Pakistan in Asiad

KARACHI: Japan-based Olympian Shah Hussain and emerging Qaiser Khan Afridi will represent Pakistan in judo competitions in the 18th Asian Games under the umbrella of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

It was decided at the POA’s Executive Committee meeting at Lahore on Tuesday. The POA’s secretary Khalid Mehmood told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that both the fighters would be formally informed about the decision on Wednesday (today). The cloud of uncertainty had been hovering over national judokas’ participation in the quadrennial event for the last few months due to legal issues between the POA and Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF). The POA does not recognise PJF over certain legal grounds despite the fact that the federation is being recognised by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

In 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and 2014 Incheon Asian Games Shah Hussain represented Pakistan under the NOC banner.However later a softness in POA’s stance was seen after the NOC’s elections in early 2016 when it sent PJF’s squads to both the 2016 South Asian Games in India and 2016 Rio Olympics. But after PJF announced its elections in summer 2016 the POA’s attitude changed, once again taking stiff decisions against the internationally-recognised federation.

Meanwhile the matter of FATA Olympic Association’s merger in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association has been referred by the POA’s ExCo to the NOC’s constitutional committee. “The matter of elections of Islamabad Olympic Association and merger of FATA Olympic Association in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association has been referred to the POA’s Constitution and Affiliation Committee and Election Commission to take appropriate action as per constitutions, rules and advice for the house,” the POA said in a press release.

FATA’s merger in the KP Olympic Association would make the latter a more huge association as the tribal belt has an abundance of talent in various sports disciplines.The POA said that panel of arbitrators and POA financial rules were provisionally approved and the house may send comments and nominate worthy panelists on or before August 15, 2018, that shall be considered by the president and final version will be notified by the POA Secretariat accordingly.

“Holding of the 33rd Quetta National Games, National Beach Games Karachi, 5th Inter-Provincial Games and 1st National Youth Games in 2019 were also discussed. The house decided that after the formation of new Balochistan government, Core Committee of POA will visit Quetta for discussion and finalizing the preparation with BOA and the respective government,” it added. “Moreover in order to encourage the youth and their involvement in national sports the house decided that chapter of “National Youth Games” shall be added in the calendar activities of POA,” it added.

The disputes of provincial associations, national federations and provincial Olympic associations were also discussed in depth. A committee comprising of Secretary General POA, Secretary of Provincial Olympic Association and concerned National Sports Federation (NFs) will be convened to resolve the issues on case to case basis in line with the direction of house and POA constitution, the POA conceded.

“As regards cycling affairs, International Cycling Union (UCI) will be apprised that to save the sports of cycling in Pakistan and particularly since the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has failed to resolve its provincial association disputes, fresh election of PCF may be held as per Constitution of POA, PCF and verified electoral college.

The country’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam was added to the POA’s athletes commission. The house also approved Pakistan’s participation in the 18th Asian Games, 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, 1st Winter Children of Asia Games 2019, 13th South Asian Games 2019, Nepal and 1st ANOC World Beach Games 10-15 Oct, 2019.

The POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan also awarded cash prize to weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning gold in the Junior World Championships 2018 held in Tashkent recently.