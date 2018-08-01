Britain’s storm in a tea cup settled: The milk goes in last!

LONDON: Although many cultural debates may be brewing in Britain, it appears that one age-old bone of contention has been settled: Should milk go in a cup of tea first or last? Drinking tea is considered one of Britain´s favourite past-times, but its rituals have divided connoisseurs for centuries, and served as a social class marker. The most contentious issue has been when to add milk, but a poll published Tuesday reveals that four times more Britons believe that it should be poured in at the end, rather than the beginning. The YouGov Omnibus survey found that 79 percent favoured adding milk last, with 20 percent disagreeing.