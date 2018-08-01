China punishes almost 37,000 officials in H1 for violating frugality rules

SHANGHAI: China´s anti-graft watchdog punished 36,618 officials in the first half of 2018 for violating tough Communist Party frugality rules, including one “ministerial level” official, state news agency Xinhua reported. Citing the Party´s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), Xinhua said late on Monday the most common misdemeanours among government officials were the awarding of unauthorised bonuses, the exchange of gifts, and the misuse of publicly owned vehicles. China introduced “eight rules” in 2012 to improve the conduct of officials, which included bans on overspending.